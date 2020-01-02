Flooding threat increases through tonight

FLOOD WATCH (all of North Alabama)

FLOOD WARNINGS (rivers & creeks)

Widespread rain will continue for North Alabama through the entire day Thursday. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible with ponding on roadways and rising streams, creeks and rivers.

The highest concern today will be this evening as already saturated soils contend with heavy rainfall. A line of intense rain with some embedded thunderstorms will work east from the Shoals beginning around sunset today. This line will produce rainfall rates that will be more than enough to cause localized flash flooding. This line will finally exit Sand Mountain around midnight tonight.

Behind the intense rain tonight, lingering showers will continue overnight and through the day Friday. Though the flash flooding threat will drop off for North Alabama, runoff will continue to bring flooding to streams, creeks and rivers. Remember that flooding is one the deadliest weather types and that most flooding deaths occur in cars that travel through flooded roadways.

We are back to sunshine and dry weather Saturday and Sunday which will allow for creeks, streams and river levels to drop below flood stage.