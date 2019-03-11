Flooding still impacting the Shoals

Almost three weeks after the February floods, some roads in Colbert County still have water on them. East Sixth Street near North American Lighting is still closed and so is Sixth Street near Fennell Road.

"It's a little inconvenient when you want to go to Town Creek or Decatur," said James Eaggleston, who lives near Fennell Road. "Every time we get real heavy rain for a week or constant rain, it floods out down there."

On either side of Marthaler Lane in Colbert County, it looks like a lake because of the high floodwaters. The Colbert County Road Engineer said a portion of Frankfort Road at Wheeler Mountain is still closed because of flood damage. Officials haven't been able to inspect any of the county bridges yet, because waters are still high.

Over in Lauderdale County at McFarland Park, debris are scattered about due to flooding. The park is still closed with some portions of it on the left side of the park open. The park is still without electricity and because of that, they can't run the sewage system yet.

"Personally, I haven't seen McFarland close down this long. I've only seen it close for a week at a time, but this is actually something I haven't seen in awhile," said Catelyn Phillips, who was fishing in the open part of the park on Monday.

Because flooding is still an issue in the park, they have had to postpone the Big Bass Bash fishing tournament that was scheduled for this weekend. Park officials said they can't fully asses the damage to the park until the water goes completely down.

It could be next week until McFarland Park is completely open.