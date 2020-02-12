Clear
Flooding shuts down busy Muscle Shoals road

East Sixth Street is closed for the next few days or until the water goes down.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Many roads in the Shoals are closed because of flooding, the biggest impact is in Colbert County.

Most of the road closures are in the Eastern part of the county along Gnat Pond Road, Marthaler Lane, and East Sixth Street.

East Sixth Street has water over the top of it. The road department closed it on Tuesday. The road closure is impacting thousands of employees who work at North American Lighting located on East Sixth Street. Employees are having to take a detour.

"It's a four minute detour but with traffic it takes about 10 to 15 minutes," said Justin Lee.

East Sixth Street flooded during the February 2019 floods. It took weeks for the road to dry up and become passable.

