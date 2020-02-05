Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

PHOTOS: Flooding reported in North Alabama

Courtesy of Littleville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy Winsted

Be advised.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 12:37 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 1:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 5 Images

Flooding is reported Wednesday in North Alabama. 

Littleville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy Winsted says there is flooding on George Wallace Highway and Lakeview Lane in Colbert County.

There is flooding in Limestone County on Chapman Hollow Road and on Highway 99.

If you have photos of flooding, you can share them here or in an email to share@waaytv.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events