PHOTOS: Flooding reported in North Alabama

Flooding is reported Wednesday in North Alabama.
Littleville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy Winsted says there is flooding on George Wallace Highway and Lakeview Lane in Colbert County.
There is flooding in Limestone County on Chapman Hollow Road and on Highway 99.
If you have photos of flooding, you can share them here or in an email to share@waaytv.com.
