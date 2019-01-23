According to the National Weather Service, Emergency Management in Morgan County has reported flooding at the intersection of Highway 36 and New Cut Road, just west of Hartselle. They have barricaded the road.
Up to three inches of water is reported to be flowing over County Road 192 in DeKalb County, just west of Dawson and about 3 miles east of Crossville.
WAAY 31 will update if more flooding is reported.
Related Content
- Flooding reported at multiple locations in North Alabama
- Multiple wrecks reported along I-565
- Multiple victims reported in Maryland shooting
- Alabama LGBTQ group closes all locations unexpectedly
- Multiple shootings in north Huntsville over weekend
- BayBears sale finalized; owners looking at north Alabama as location option
- Flooding reports across the Tennessee Valley
- Alabama releases school report cards
- Tamiflu concerns in North Alabama
- Rain impacts north Alabama crops
Scroll for more content...