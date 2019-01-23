Clear

Flooding reported at multiple locations in North Alabama

Wednesday night, flooding has been reported at multiple locations across North Alabama.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 8:28 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 8:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the National Weather Service, Emergency Management in Morgan County has reported flooding at the intersection of Highway 36 and New Cut Road, just west of Hartselle. They have barricaded the road.

Up to three inches of water is reported to be flowing over County Road 192 in DeKalb County, just west of Dawson and about 3 miles east of Crossville.

WAAY 31 will update if more flooding is reported.

