Our Blake Mann is part of WAAY 31’s team covering the Shoals area today and sent us back these drone photos of Spring Park in Tuscumbia.
Get the latest information on how North Alabama is rebounding from recent flooding on WAAY 31 today at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. and online 24/7 at WAAYTV.com
Related Content
- Flooding overtakes Spring Park in Tuscumbia
- Tuscumbia community cleaning up following historic flooding
- Shivering cold overtakes the Tennessee Valley
- Tuscumbia escaped inmate recaptured
- Bales of marijuana found in Tuscumbia warehouse
- Video shows moments after Tuscumbia bus crash
- Fifth man charged in 2016 Tuscumbia murder
- Tuscumbia man charged with sodomizing child
- Tuscumbia man killed in Muscle Shoals wreck
- String of Car Burglaries in Tuscumbia
Scroll for more content...