Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Flooding overtakes Spring Park in Tuscumbia

Spring Park in Tuscumbia on Feb. 25, 2019

Check out these photos

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 12:16 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Our Blake Mann is part of WAAY 31’s team covering the Shoals area today and sent us back these drone photos of Spring Park in Tuscumbia.

Get the latest information on how North Alabama is rebounding from recent flooding on WAAY 31 today at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. and online 24/7 at WAAYTV.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events