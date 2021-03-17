Flooding issues persist as tornado threat wanes

As the tornado threat diminishes across North Alabama through the night, flooding remains a concern. The rain will be ending but there are still several reports of flooded roads and water in homes. Fortunately, the next several days look much drier area-wide.

Temperatures will be cooler but the sun is back to end the week and it lasts until the weekend. The next shot at rain isn't until next week! Although it's bad news that we're getting all this rain at once, it'll end up being somewhat good news for our rainfall deficit. We've seen below average rainfall and parts of North Alabama are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. These few inches of rain will help close that gap.