Flooding issues persist as rain finally ends

Huntsville has picked up over three and a half inches since midday Saturday, but the rain is finally on its way out. Through the morning, showers continue to break up and most of the area should be dry by the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s and as clouds slowly pull off to the east, even a little sunshine is possible just before sunset.

The rain is not without consequence. Even after showers quit falling, it'll be a little while before all of the water has runoff into area creeks and rivers. There are a handful of Flood Warnings in effect as a result. The Paint Rock River near Woodville, the Flint River at Brownsboro, and Big Nance Creek at Courtland are all expect to experience minor flooding over the next 24 hours. Standing water around Indian Creek prompted a flood warning in western Madison County as well.

Heading into Christmas, it won't exactly be feeling Christmas-like. Forecast high on Christmas day will be running about 15 degrees above average. For Huntsville, that means a high of 68°! The mild streak of weather holds through the weekend, too.