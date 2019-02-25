Clear
Flooding issues linger into the work week

It's a dry and sunny Monday, but the flood waters have yet to recede entirely.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Sunday brought a much needed reprieve from the rain. Sunshine allowed the ground to start to dry and we can expect more of the same today. Many rivers are cresting or have already crested with the exception of a few. One of note is the Tennessee River at Whitesburg (Ditto Landing), which will reach MAJOR flood stage by midday Tuesday. Big Nance Creek in Courtland is also experiencing MAJOR flooding.

As for the forecast, it's fortunately relatively quiet for the next 48 hours. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are the story today. By Tuesday, clouds will be on the increase along with the temperatures. Highs hit the mid 60s starting Tuesday, lasting through Friday. Spotty showers return Wednesday and a few storms are possible Friday with the passage of a cold front. That front drops temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the weekend and sends lows back into the upper 20s by Saturday night. With the possibility of additional flooding still of high concern, forecast rain totals are being watched closely. At most, data indicates .75 up to 2 inches of rain through Saturday night.

