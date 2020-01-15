Flooding in North Alabama

Flooding is a concern for people across North Alabama after heavy rainfall on Tuesday and the possibility of more rain.

The Indian Creek Greenway is flooded and people are not able to walk on the trail.

The Indian Creek Greenway isn't the only area with flooding issues. In Athens on Tuesday, there where several roads including Cowford Road was closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service says the depth of a flooded road is not always obvious, so it's better to use caution and not drive through.

They say as little as two feet of moving water will carry most cars away.

The Indian Creek Greenway will be closed until the water recedes.