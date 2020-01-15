Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Flooding in North Alabama

Flooding is a concern for people across North Alabama after heavy rainfall on Tuesday and the possibility of more rain.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Flooding is a concern for people across North Alabama after heavy rainfall on Tuesday and the possibility of more rain.

The Indian Creek Greenway is flooded and people are not able to walk on the trail.

The Indian Creek Greenway isn't the only area with flooding issues. In Athens on Tuesday, there where several roads including Cowford Road was closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service says the depth of a flooded road is not always obvious, so it's better to use caution and not drive through.

They say as little as two feet of moving water will carry most cars away.

The Indian Creek Greenway will be closed until the water recedes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events