Flooding in Marshall County: Roads, bridges damaged

Crews are working to assess damage left behind from flash flooding Wednesday night in Marshall County.

The Marshall County EMA director, Anita McBurnett said a lot of the water has receded as of Thursday morning. However, crews have been out all night surveying damage and assisting in flood rescues.

1 child has died as a result of the flood waters on Haynes Road off of Highway 231 in Arab, according to the Arab Police chief. Marshall County Commissioner Ronny Shumate confirmed the child was in a vehicle with other people when it flooded. The other people inside the vehicle were rescued.

Shumate said several roads and bridges are damaged. These include:

- Arad Thompson Road

- Brashiers Chapel Road

- Eddy Scant Road

- Tree down on Snow Point Road heading to Guntersville Dam

Shumate added the last time they saw close to this amount of rain was in 2015, when the area was hit with 15 inches of rain in 12 hours. Radar estimates show nearly a foot of rain in Marshall County last night.