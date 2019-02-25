Flooding in Hartselle still a big problem for homeowners

Flood waters on Woodview Drive have gotten so bad that some people are using boats just to get to their homes.

Some homeowners say it's just getting harder to deal with each day.

"It's really hard to understand when something like this happens ... but it goes into your house, it ruins your furniture, your carpet, your drywall," said Donny Letson, who lives on Woodview Drive.

Water from Flint Creek has left the basement and backyard of Donny Letson and Michele Olsson in a complete mess.

"It washes our yard away and when standing water goes right here, the mud gets soft, so it kind of takes away the yard," said Letson.

That's not the only problem they're dealing with. With all of the standing water from the past four days, they said it's also getting hard to breathe in their home.

Olsson said the air is so thick, it makes her wheeze.

"It's heavy for one. It's a little better because we have a little wind blowing, and in my house, it smells like this water and then I couldn't breathe," said Olsson.

They have insurance to help cover the damage but said it's even worse for their neighbors, who decided to evacuate on Saturday. Olsson said this is not the first time the area has flooded, and it's hard to watch her neighbors repair their homes over and over again.

"It saddens me, because they're good people and ... it's disgusting, this water is disgusting," said Olsson.

Some homeowners say the Flint Creek floods over about every other year, but the city doesn't do much about it. They said this year, the City of Hartselle actually put up flood warning signs on Tunsel Road.

The homeowners said they don't receive any help pumping out the flood waters, and they have to let it naturally recede.