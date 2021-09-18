Flooding in Ardmore casues several cars to be submerged

Saturday night's rain brought several flooding issues in Limestone and Morgan counties and several cars were submerged underwater.

WAAY-31 spoke with a homeowner who says this is nothing new.

Saturday night's rain flooded several roads causing them to be impassable.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but one woman told us she saw one too many people driving through the flood waters.

Which is not safe at all.

"Any time it rains any kind of amount, really, other than just a quick shower, it does this," said Amy Martin.

Amy Martin lives near Barnes Road in Ardmore.

Across town, there were several roads that had rushing water coming over them.

Now, it wasn't a complete washout, but it was enough to cause cars to be submerged.

"This will be like this for days the road will be visible in a day or two, but it's just horrible," said Martin.

Martin says one woman tried to drive through but got stuck right in front of her house.

Someone who lived nearby was able to get her car out safely, but Martin says if you see water over a road or it looks weird, you should turn around immediately and find another way.

"You don't know how deep it is. It doesn't take that much water to be rolling off somewhere," she said.

No one was in any of the other cars under water but we were told by police this always happens.

If you see water over the road, do not​​ drive through it.