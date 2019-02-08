Flooding impacting crops in Madison County

Many fields in Madison County are currently flooded due to recent weather.

According to one farmer with 49 years of experience, this standing water could either be a bad thing or a very good thing, depending on what is being grown.

Michael Moore plants several different crops on his 5,000-acre farm off Pulaski Pike in Toney. This year, he decided not to plant wheat because of all the rain recently. He says that means our area could produce less wheat, meaning local demand will have to come from a different supply.

"Roots can't get any oxygen, or it will stunt it, or with the wheat for instance this time of year, it will maybe turn it yellow," he said. "They'll have to have it shipped in from somewhere else probably."

Moore says while boggy fields are bad for wheat, it could be very good for spring planting.

"It would help store up water for a long, hot summer, if we had one," Moore said. "When we're in a season like this, we'll say it's the worst we ever seen, but over the 49 years I've been farming, we've had it before and we'll have it again."