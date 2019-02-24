The following school districts are closed Monday:
Morgan County
Fayetteville City
Lincoln County TN
Giles County TN
Related Content
- Flooding forces some schools to close
- Stench of bat feces forces school to close classrooms
- Marshall County schools closed Thursday after flooding, frozen pipes
- North Alabama schools closing early Wednesday due to rain, flooding
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Updates: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
- UPDATES: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
- School safety task force starts taking shape
- Morgan County Humane Society may be forced to close
- School closings due to weather
Scroll for more content...