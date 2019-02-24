Clear
Flooding forces some schools to close

Flooded road and dangerous driving conditions caused some districts to close schools Monday.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

The following school districts are closed Monday:

Morgan County

Fayetteville City

Lincoln County TN

Giles County TN

