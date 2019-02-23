Saturday's rain destroyed a roadway in Killen in Lauderdale County.
Check out these photos of 433 Koger St. in Killen.
Related Content
- Flooding destroys road in Killen
- Forklift falls into Killen marina
- Killen woman worries flooding could take her home
- Killen convenience store damaged by fire
- Florence man killed in crash near Killen
- Florida man dies in crash near Killen
- Killen police chief suspended without pay following Facebook comments
- Pedestrian dies after struck by three vehicles in Killen
- Randolph promotes DC Blake Killen to head coach
- Brooks High School in Killen placed on soft lockdown
Scroll for more content...