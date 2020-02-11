Flooding continues, severe storms possible Wednesday evening

FLOOD WARNINGS

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

North Alabama has picked up between 2-4"+ of rain since Sunday night. Though we will remain dry through the early afternoon today, runoff will continue to cause flooding of creeks, streams, rivers and some roadways. More widespread rainfall arrives this afternoon and evening. Widespread rain chances continue overnight into Wednesday morning before we get another brief break. Any additional rainfall the next 48 hours will continue to add to flooding in North Alabama.

Off to our west, a line of showers and storms will be developing along a cold front. This line of storms will arrive Wednesday evening here in north Alabama. Some storms along this line could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible. Not only will we see the risk severe storms Wednesday evening, but another round of heavy rain is possible, with an additional one to two inches of rain expected before finally coming to an end before sunrise Thursday morning. Continue to stay weather aware and do not drive through flooded roadways.