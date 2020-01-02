Clear
Flooding conditions reported on North Alabama roadways

We'll update this list as we learn of any places you should be sure to use extra caution.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 3:22 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Rain is impacting much of North Alabama today, with several reports of standing water and flooding conditions.

We'll update this list as we learn of any places you should be sure to use extreme caution. Avoid the roads entirely if possible.

* The Madison Police Department reports the eastbound turning lane to go north on Shelton Road from Madison Boulevard will be closed due to flooding. Please use caution.

