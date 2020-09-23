Flooding concerns with a washout expected Thursday

What started as an occasional light showe has transitioned into rounds of light to moderate rain…so far. Heavier, steadier rain will set up shop later tonight. Get ready for a washout of a day Thursday as that rain continues.

Not only will the rain be a nuisance, it will also bring the threat for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch takes effect tonight and lasts through Thursday evening. This means the anticipated heavy rain will create favorable conditions for flash flooding. Be waiting for alerts like Flash Flood Warnings over the next 24 hours. In addition, use extreme caution around flood prone areas when it’s dark – flooded roadways are especially difficult to spot at night.

In total, parts of North Alabama can see upwards of 5 inches of rain through Friday. Most spots will pick up between 2 and 4 inches. The only area not included in the Flash Flood Watch is DeKalb County, where rainfall totals are expected to be less than two inches. Friday finally does bring about some improvements, though lingering sprinkles and spotty showers are still in the forecast.

Temperature-wise, things stay on the cooler side Thursday due to the rain and cloud cover. It gets gradually warmer as the weekend approaches, meaning highs are back in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out either, but it won’t be anything like what we’re dealing with now.