Flooding concerns through Saturday

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures helped kick off 2020. The following days won't be quite so nice. In fact, steady and at times heavy rain sets up shop by midday Thursday. By the time it's all said and done, three to four inches will have likely fallen. That's a few inches of rain we do not need.

Our soils are saturated and area streams and rivers are already running higher than average. This additional rainfall won't be able to soak into the ground and will likely instead start accumulating in low lying areas pretty quickly. As it continues to run off, rivers will keep rising. We say it every time there is a flooding threat, but you should never attempt to drive through flood waters. Use extra caution at night, too.

Finally, the heavier rain transitions to a few lingering showers Saturday morning. A cold front passes Friday evening, sending temperatures down to the low 40s to mid 30s for the second half of Saturday. We're back to seasonable conditions Sunday and we'll stay mainly dry through the first half of next week.