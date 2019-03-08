Flooding concerns return with weekend rain & severe threat

River Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Tennessee River at Florence and at Whitesburg...now another round of heavy rain is in our sights as we approach the weekend.

There's also a threat for severe weather across the entire Valley. However, the area facing a slightly higher threat for severe storms is the Shoals. Storms look to weaken some on their progression eastward through the Valley Saturday evening. Here's what we're expecting:

- Heavy rain. Two to three inches of rain are possible with the highest totals occurring in thunderstorms. Flooding will be possible as a result.

- Damaging wind. Any strong to severe storms will be capable of producing wind between 50 and 60 mph.

- A tornado. The tornado threat for the Valley is relatively low, but not zero.

- Damaging hail. Also not a likely threat, but the threat is not zero.

So, from the list above you can see heavy rain followed by damaging wind are the main risks we are tracking heading into the weekend. Storms should begin by noon in the Shoals, reaching Sand Mountain between 3 and 5 PM.

Temperatures remain mild if not almost warm through the next several days. While we dry out for the start of next week, our next round of heavy rain should ramp up toward the end of the week. It's still several days out, but data is suggesting an additional 3+ inches of rain...a feature which will be monitoring closely in the coming days.