Flooding concerns midweek, strong storms possible Wednesday

After another beautiful Spring like day today, big changes are in store across north Alabama over the next several days. Shower chances will be back on the increase after midnight tonight becoming more widespread during the day Tuesday. Off to our west, there is a potential to see some strong storms across Mississippi and Arkansas. Some of these stronger storms could hold their strength long enough to clip parts of the Shoals late Tuesday night. An isolated strong to severe storm can't be ruled out, but the threat remains low at this time. The remnants of these storms will move through north Alabama early Wednesday morning, likely during the morning commute. While a storm or two may remain on the strong side Wednesday morning, we are not anticipating widespread severe weather.

Rain continues Wednesday with an increased risk to see pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. There will also be a risk for strong to severe storms ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening. Again, the severe weather threat is low Wednesday, but a few storms could pack gusty winds. Storms come to an end Wednesday night. Lingering showers continue as the cold front moves through Thursday especially east of I-65 with falling temperatures into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.

The main concern over the next several days will be the potential to see several rounds of heavy rainfall and a renewed risk for flooding. While we have had a break from widespread heavy rainfall the last couple weeks, our grounds are still saturated and water levels remain high in our creeks and rivers. We are currently forecasting anywhere between two to four inches of rain for the entire area through Thursday night, with some locally higher amounts possible. Localized flash flooding is a concern with the heavier showers and storms and runoff will lead to rises along area waterways by this weekend. Keep this in mind if you have any interests near waterways and use caution while driving if you encounter any ponding water or flooded roadways. Remember to always turn around and don't drown.