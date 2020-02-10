Flooding closes several North Alabama roadways

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Heavy flooding has closed several North Alabama roadways.
WAAY 31 has compiled this list of affected roadways.
We’ll continue to provide updates both on air and online.
COLBERT COUNTY
- There is flooding on Cassie Davis Street.
DEKALB COUNTY
- County Road 174 in Buck’s Pocket State Park is completely barricaded on both the DeKalb and Jackson County sides because of flash flooding and a missing driver.
- County Road 70 between County Road 400 and County Road 72 is closed because of an unsafe bridge.
- Little River Canyon
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
- Coffee Blvd
- County Rd 458
- McFarland Park
LIMESTONE COUNTY
- Happy Hallow Rd near Highway 127
- Chapman Hallow
MADISON COUNTY
- There are barricades up at Ditto Landing.
MORGAN COUNTY
- Point Mallard Campground was evacuated
- River Loop Road and Old River Road
- Sharp Ford Road
- Cold Stream and McCutcheon Roads in Lacey's Spring have flooding.
