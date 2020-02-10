Clear
Flooding closes several North Alabama roadways

Be advised.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 8:58 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 9:53 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Heavy flooding has closed several North Alabama roadways.

WAAY 31 has compiled this list of affected roadways.

We’ll continue to provide updates both on air and online.

COLBERT COUNTY

  • There is flooding on Cassie Davis Street.

DEKALB COUNTY

  • County Road 174 in Buck’s Pocket State Park is completely barricaded on both the DeKalb and Jackson County sides because of flash flooding and a missing driver.
  • County Road 70 between County Road 400 and County Road 72 is closed because of an unsafe bridge.
  • Little River Canyon

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

  • Coffee Blvd
  • County Rd 458
  • McFarland Park

LIMESTONE COUNTY

  • Happy Hallow Rd near Highway 127
  • Chapman Hallow

MADISON COUNTY

  • There are barricades up at Ditto Landing.

MORGAN COUNTY

  • Point Mallard Campground was evacuated
  • River Loop Road and Old River Road
  • Sharp Ford Road
  • Cold Stream and McCutcheon Roads in Lacey's Spring have flooding.

