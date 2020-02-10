Flooding closes several North Alabama roadways

Heavy flooding has closed several North Alabama roadways.

WAAY 31 has compiled this list of affected roadways.

We’ll continue to provide updates both on air and online.

COLBERT COUNTY

There is flooding on Cassie Davis Street.

DEKALB COUNTY

County Road 174 in Buck’s Pocket State Park is completely barricaded on both the DeKalb and Jackson County sides because of flash flooding and a missing driver.

County Road 70 between County Road 400 and County Road 72 is closed because of an unsafe bridge.

Little River Canyon

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Coffee Blvd

County Rd 458

McFarland Park

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Happy Hallow Rd near Highway 127

Chapman Hallow

MADISON COUNTY

There are barricades up at Ditto Landing.

MORGAN COUNTY