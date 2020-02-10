Flooding closes road in Somerville, residents prepare for more rain

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is warning people about driving through floodwaters.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office rescued someone from the water on Sharp Ford Road in Somerville on Sunday. That person is okay. The road has been closed since Wednesday due to flooding.

With more rain on the way, we talked to homeowners in the area about how they are preparing in case they need to evacuate.

One woman who has lived on Sharp Ford Road her whole life says her family's trick to dealing with the flooding is their kayak.

Michelle Wilhoite told us the road floods every time there is heavy rainfall. She and her neighbors have evacuated several times because of the flooding. They've even had to use kayaks to be able to get to their vehicles.

"We have a friend that lives up the road. We park our vehicles there, and we boat to where we can't, then we walk on until we can get in our vehicle," said Michelle Wilhoite.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told us you should never try to drive through the water even if you can see the road. You also should never try to drive through water at night because you don't know how deep the water really is.