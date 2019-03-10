More rain, flooding causes potholes to worsen on road in Limestone Co.

A road in Limestone County that saw some of the worst flooding a couple of weeks ago got the last thing it needed Saturday: more rain.

Now, folks there are having to deal with more standing water.

Plus, they say the flooding has damaged their road that was already rough to start with.

WAAY 31 spent the day talking with neighbors on Happy Hollow Road about the challenges they’ve been facing and what they want to happen next.

Homeowners on Happy Hollow Road were just getting over some of the worst flooding they’d ever seen when they were hit by Saturday’s storms; and with another round of rain expected later this week, Happy Hollow folks aren’t too happy.

“I had to take a boat across for two or three days," Ted Mitchell said.

Mitchell says, he’s seen so much water on his road and around his property lately, sunshine was almost foreign to him.

“I’m happy we’re starting to get some sun and springtime is on its way," he said.

Mitchell has lived on Happy Hollow Road for 24 years and says he’s never seen it flood so badly before, which, for a bit, really had him worried.

“My wife, she’s on oxygen and she’s got medical problems. It’s kind of concerning. If she had to have emergency care, it would be about impossible," he said.

And just when the flooding started to dry up, another round of rain came in on Saturday, but not before Mitchell got a good look at what the water left behind.

“Started seeing the pavement wash up and the pot holes getting bigger," he said.

The aftermath of the flooding has Mitchell really wanting to see some roadwork done.

“I understand there are roads all over the county and state that are messed up from this, but at least patch them to where you wouldn’t tear your car up," he said. "Maybe they’ll do something with the road here and make it a little bit better.”

WAAY 31 reached out to the county commissioner for the district to see if there are any plans to improve Happy Hollow Road. We’re still waiting to hear back.