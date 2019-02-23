Flooding causes evacuations in Colbert County

According to the Emergency Managment Agency in Colbert County, homes are starting to flood on Jackson Ave. and Hatch Blvd. in Sheffield. Crews are helping homeowners evacuate.

In Muscle Shoals, Roosevelt Ave. is completely underwater and crews are helping several homeowners evacuate.



East Howard Street in Sheffield East Howard Street in Sheffield

Emergency Managment officials told WAAY 31 more people have been evacuated from their homes in the Nathan Estates neighborhood on Saturday. On Friday, a few homeowners were evacuated from their homes in Nathan Estates. Sandbags were placed around homes there and Humvees were used to get people to school and work.

Officials said a sink hole has developed at 3rd Street and 4th Street in Sheffield.

A section of Frankfort Road known as Wheeler Mountain is closed due to an earth slide.