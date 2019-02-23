According to the Emergency Managment Agency in Colbert County, homes are starting to flood on Jackson Ave. and Hatch Blvd. in Sheffield. Crews are helping homeowners evacuate.
In Muscle Shoals, Roosevelt Ave. is completely underwater and crews are helping several homeowners evacuate.
East Howard Street in Sheffield
Emergency Managment officials told WAAY 31 more people have been evacuated from their homes in the Nathan Estates neighborhood on Saturday. On Friday, a few homeowners were evacuated from their homes in Nathan Estates. Sandbags were placed around homes there and Humvees were used to get people to school and work.
Officials said a sink hole has developed at 3rd Street and 4th Street in Sheffield.
A section of Frankfort Road known as Wheeler Mountain is closed due to an earth slide.
Related Content
- Flooding causes evacuations in Colbert County
- Update: Colbert County evacuates residents from flooded neighborhood
- Colbert County summer school program
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Colbert County wreck
- Colbert County Schools introduce new education foundation
- Man killed in Colbert County crash
- Colbert County deputy involved in morning wreck
- Colbert County man pleads guilty to murder
- Colbert County EMA unveils triage bus
- Gambling machines seized in Colbert County