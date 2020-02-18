Flooded streets in Colbert County cause traffic headaches

Two major Colbert County roads are still closed due to flooding.

Portions of Gnat Pond Road and East Sixth Street have been closed since last week because they're both still underwater.

"It takes me about seven minutes to get to school because I go straight down East Sixth," said Haley Luttrell, who lives in Beacon Point subdivision along East Sixth Street.

That seven minute-drive from Luttrell's house is now a half hour one because of the flooding on East Sixth Street.

"I'm now going through the lightning center and all the way down Avalon so it takes me about 30 minutes to get to school," said Luttrell.

Luttrell said most people are taking the detour by North American Lighting, which causes issues when everyone is trying to leave work. Luttrell's neighbors in Beacon Point agree that the flooded road and detour is becoming time consuming.

"It's a pain because I have to go out through the airport especially if I go the other way like when I go to pick up my mom from church I have to leave 20 minutes earlier," said Vernon Ashley.

It's unclear when East Sixth Street could be passable again.

The same portion of the street flooded last year and it took weeks for it to dry out.