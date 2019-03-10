Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 2 hour delay for Lincoln County TN schools Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Flooded roads cause Monday delay at Lincoln County TN schools

The delay is caused by more rain adding to the problem of flooded roads.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 9:26 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Lincoln County Tennessee school officials have decided to delay the start of school Monday. School superintendent Bill Heath told WAAY 31 there will be a two hour delay. Weekend rain added to the problem of flooded roads in the county. The delay will give roads extra time to dry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events