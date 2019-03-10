Lincoln County Tennessee school officials have decided to delay the start of school Monday. School superintendent Bill Heath told WAAY 31 there will be a two hour delay. Weekend rain added to the problem of flooded roads in the county. The delay will give roads extra time to dry.
Related Content
- Flooded roads cause Monday delay at Lincoln County TN schools
- Limestone County Schools superintendent considering new job in TN
- SCOTUS denies TN abortion appeal
- Lincoln County school bus involved in crash
- Some North Alabama schools delayed, closed on Tuesday due to flooding and road conditions
- Jackson Co. Schools on 2-hour delay due to flooding, possibility of icy roads
- Suspect apprehended after weekend burglary in Lawrence County, TN
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Lincoln County High School receives $80,000 worth of equipment
- Flooding destroys road in Killen
Scroll for more content...