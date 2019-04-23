Colbert County flood victims won't get federal assistance

On Tuesday, WAAY 31 learned more about what will not be covered by federal disaster assistance for February's floods in Colbert County.

The mayors of Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals met with Colbert County EMA Director Mike Melton. Colbert County will only get federal funds for public assistance. That money will go to cover the roadways and government-owned properties that sustained flood damage.

Residents whose homes flooded will not get assistance from the federal government, because Colbert County did not meet the damage threshold for that. Melton said FEMA looked at homes and categorized them as major damage with 18 inches of water. There were only 8 to 9 homes in the county that had major damage, which was not enough to qualify for SBA or individual assistance.

"I'm disappointed in the criteria of it. A couple of inches one way or another isn't going to make that much a difference one way or another, but I do understand they have to draw the line somewhere," said Colbert County EMA Director Mike Melton.

All of the damage done to Tuscumbia's Spring Park and Sheffield's River Front Park should be covered by federal funds.

State emergency management officials will be in the Shoals in two weeks to hold an applicants briefing.