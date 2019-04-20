Flood victims in Morgan County won't see federal funds

People in Morgan County hit hard by flooding in February will not be eligible for federal funds following President Trump declaring 10 counties in Alabama disaster zones.

According to the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director, the county did not meet the minimum threshold of damaged homes for the county to qualify, so the only federal funds coming to Morgan County will be to cover damage to city and county owned infrastructure.

In February, people who live in the neighborhood near River Loop Road near the Tennessee River had to use boats, or lifted trucks to even get in and out of the area.

Linda Kelley said she had about a foot and a half of water in her garage, which caused a significant amount of damage, "A lot of the memories," said Kelley.

Holiday decorations, furniture, and things created by her husband, "Things he had done and I hate to lose a lot of that, but its just nothing we can do about it," said Kelley.

Federal funds are for homes where water gets into the living area, so Kelley knew, no-matter-what, she would not qualify, but insurance became a challenge as well, "I have a deductible that's $2,000 dollars and I knew that I didn't have enough to cover that," said Kelley.

Now, she's throwing out all the water damaged items into a yellow dumpster.

Up until this point Kelley was holding out hope that federal funds would be available to help her neighbors who's homes flooded, "It's just kinda not really fair, especially the ones that was hit harder than me," said Kelley.

Just like they did during the flooding, Kelley said they'll all band together and help one another, "We'll handle it. We always have. We always will," said Kelley.

The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director told WAAY 31 they will meet with the state emergency management agency soon to determine which infrastructure repair projects will be covered by federal funds.