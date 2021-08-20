Flood threat lingers into the weekend

Friday, the cloud cover keeps a lid on temperatures yet again. Highs only make it to the mid-80s today but the humidity will be high enough to keep it plenty uncomfortable.

Expect rounds of showers and storms off and on this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain is a cause for concern again regarding flooding, given the amount of rain that's fallen over the past 48 hours and last 7 days. Additionally, any stronger storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts, along with frequent lightning. With the return of Friday Night Football and yet another Trash Pandas game, we may be facing rain delays or cancellations.

The trend of off and on storms continues Saturday with finally a little bit of improvement Sunday. As high pressure starts to build in toward the beginning of next week, rain chances taper and temperatures go up. We'll be in the lower 90s by the end of the weekend and although those rain chances do drop a bit, we'll still keep the chance for a handful of afternoon pop up storms.