Flood-prone neighborhood preparing for heavy rain in Limestone Co.

With all the rain expected this week, people who live in flood-prone areas are preparing for the worst. One of those areas is Cowford Road in Athens.

WAAY 31 spent the day talking with neighbors on Cowford Road about how they deal with the flooding.

Some neighbors told us, when it rains, it feels like they’re living on an island, with both ends of the road flooding, and, sometimes, leaving them trapped at home.

“When it rains, I have four or five inches of water in my yard," Tony Patrick said.

Patrick has lived on Cowford Road for nearly 50 years, and, over those years, he says flooding has become something he’s just had to get used to.

“A lot of mornings, we would have to get up and leave early, especially during the floods, to figure out how we were going to go to work," he said.

And he’s not the only one. His neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, says the flooding has become a huge headache for him and his family.

“We have to detour about five or six miles out of the way to get home," the neighbor said.

And when the road’s not flooded, the neighbors face other obstacles.

“You’ve got to dodge all of those potholes down there. The water leaves potholes," one neighbor said. "We’ve got a bunch of leaning trees that need to be cut.”

Neighbors tell WAAY 31 the flooding makes them worry about the safety of drivers on their road.

“A little girl was coming down the road one day when it had rained and she hit a puddle of water out here, down below my house, and she pretty much lost control of her car," Patrick said. "So, is it going to take a death or something before we get something done?”

Patrick says he hopes not, and he thinks he may have a solution.

“We need ditches out here to drain the water off. Since my years of living out here, the ditches have faded away," he said.

For now, with a lot of rain in this week’s forecast, neighbors say they won’t be making any big plans.

“We’re getting supplies so we can stay in the house," Patrick said.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers to avoid going through any standing water on roadways--even if the water doesn’t look deep, they say it’s best to just turn around.