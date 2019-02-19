Flood Watch continues as heavy rain refuses to let up

A Flood Watch is in effect through 9 PM Friday for all of the Tennessee Valley. Areal flooding tends to happen more slowly than flash flooding but doesn't always involve rivers or creeks.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Paint Rock River near Woodville.

For the latest on watches and warnings and their updated expiration times, visit WAAYTV.com or download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App for your smart phones and tablets.

Heavy rain has been falling all day long. The rain may slacken, though occasional heavier bursts of rain are possible. A brief break is even possible, but overall the rain is likely to fall through Wednesday before breaks are a little more common on Thursday. Even with the break Thursday, occasional bouts of light rain will be possible.

Roads are slippery. Any standing water should be avoided. Heavy rain can also limit visibility, so be especially careful when driving and give yourself extra drive time to account for the slower drive and for any accidents you encounter.

Thursday's break will be followed by more rain Friday and Saturday. Rain will fade to an end Sunday morning. That will leave us in a dry break that will last through Monday. More rain will arrive Monday night and Tuesday. The worst part of the rainy stretch ends with the break Sunday and Monday. That doesn't mean there won't be more rain afterward, but we will have longer breaks to allow our water levels to subside. On top of the 2+ inches of rain we've already had, another 4-6 can fall through Sunday morning.