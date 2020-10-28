Flood Warning issued for Limestone, Madison, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for Southeastern Limestone County, Southwestern Madison County and East Central Morgan County until 1:45 p.m.

At 10:38 a.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated minor flooding along Indian Creek in Western Madison County. The creek is rising rapidly and is expected to crest later this afternoon.

Other locations in Eastern Limestone County south of Tanner will possibly have minor flooding issues as well, especially in low lying areas.

Use the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network to track today's rain and storms. Access the Shoals area radar HERE, the Huntsville/Decatur radar HERE, the Sand Mountain area radar HERE, and see them all HERE.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell in these areas earlier this morning, and with no heavy rainfall expected in the next few hours, conditions will improve into the afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight Center, Harvest, Mooresville, Capshaw, Belle Mina and French Mill.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.