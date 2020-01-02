Clear
Flood Warning issued for 7 North Alabama counties

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 9:26 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 10:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for Madison, Jackson, Morgan, Cullman, Northern Marshall, Southeastern Limestone and Southern Lawrence counties until 3:15 a.m. Friday.

Emergency management reported flooding across multiple portions of North Alabama, especially in several locations around Morgan, Madison, and Jackson counties.

Several roads have been closed in Morgan and Madison counties, and one to two feet of water was reported to be over the road near Woodville.

Spotters have reported from 2 to 4 inches of rain Thursday evening, with additional heavy rainfall on the way.

Some locations that will experience flooding are Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Cullman, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Guntersville, Arab and Moulton.

Precautionary/preparedness actions... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. If you're in your vehicle and encounter a flooded road, don't take a chance! Turn around, don't drown!

