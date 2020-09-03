A few showers before a taste of fall

A cold front is heading toward North Alabama, bringing some much needed relief from the heat and humidity. Savor it. The muggy air creeps back in from the south starting Labor Day.

Here’s how it will go. Tonight, it’s still warm and humid with temperatures dropping to the low to mid 70s to start Friday. A stray shower is possible, but most stay dry and partly cloudy. For Friday, we can see an isolated shower or storm before noon, then rain chances increase slightly as the front passes during the afternoon and early evening. Ahead of the front, highs still almost hit 90°.

The front moves through from northwest to southeast later in the afternoon, sending in that cooler, drier air overnight into early Saturday morning. Low dip into the lower 60s by sunrise Saturday and highs stay in the mid 80s during the afternoon. Sunday is similar with a cool morning, but we will be a bit warmer during the afternoon. Overall, Labor Day brings fairly seasonable weather with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and a high near 90°. As mentioned above, this is when the humidity starts its return from the south.

The forecast for Tuesday and beyond is uncertain to say the least. Some model data is latching on to a strong cold front passes around the end of the week. Other data sources keep a healthy ridge of high pressure in place, warding off any approaching systems. Due to the lack of consistency and agreement in data sources, expect to see adjustments to the forecast next week as trends become clearer in the coming days.