Flirting with fall to kick off the holiday weekend

A thin band of showers and storms is making its way across North Alabama this evening. It’s all along a cold front that is bringing a much anticipated cool down and lower humidity. In fact, low temperatures tonight will be running a few degrees below average and you might even briefly need a jacket Saturday morning if you’re out and about around sunrise.

So, how cool will it be? Some data sources are taking temperatures as low as the upper 50s in Lincoln County! Most locations around the area are going to see the lower 60s. Expect a few thin clouds in the morning with sunshine the remainder of the day. Highs run below average, too – in the mid 80s during the peak of daytime heating. This time of year, even the mid 80s can feel pretty uncomfortable. That won’t be the case Saturday because of the lower humidity.

It’s even a touch cooler Sunday morning, then a bit hotter during the afternoon. Regardless, humidity doesn’t start to reach “muggy” levels until almost the middle of next week. That means Labor Day will be seasonable and free of stifling humidity. All weekend long, you’ll have great weather for the pool, the lake, or just the backyard…that of which we’re certain.

Later next week the forecast isn’t as clear. Still, even only four days away, model forecast data is diverging greatly in the weather pattern for Tuesday and beyond. One solution will keep us dry, the other will bring in rain and much cooler air. As of right now, watch next week’s forecast with a keen eye for changes that are almost inevitable.