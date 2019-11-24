Clear
BREAKING NEWS Flipped vehicle shuts down northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at Martin Road Full Story

Flipped vehicle shuts down northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at Martin Road

Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad responded to the wreck along with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.
Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad responded to the wreck along with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.

The extent of the injuries is being determined by paramedics.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 8:04 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A wreck Sunday afternoon shut down the northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near the intersection of Martin Road.

The wreck occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. 

Huntsville Police told us two cars were involved in the wreck where one vehicle was overturned.

They also told us two people were transported to the hospital with injuries from that vehicle and the 3 occupants from the other vehicle had no injuries.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. is looking into the extent of the injuries.

Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad responded to the wreck along with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events