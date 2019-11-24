A wreck Sunday afternoon shut down the northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near the intersection of Martin Road.
The wreck occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Huntsville Police told us two cars were involved in the wreck where one vehicle was overturned.
They also told us two people were transported to the hospital with injuries from that vehicle and the 3 occupants from the other vehicle had no injuries.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. is looking into the extent of the injuries.
Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad responded to the wreck along with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.
Related Content
- Flipped vehicle shuts down northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at Martin Road
- Two vehicle crash shuts down Memorial Parkway
- The lane closure on the northbound South Memorial Parkway cancelled
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes some northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway
- Huntsville police: Northbound traffic down to one lane after wreck on Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake
- Lanes reopen on Memorial Parkway following three-vehicle wreck
- Lane closures on South Memorial Parkway
- Video: Wreck blocks lanes on Memorial Parkway
- Police respond to flipped car on Memorial Parkway
- Southbound Memorial Parkway closed at Redstone Road
Scroll for more content...