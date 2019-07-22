Flint River now has markers along portion of river for location identifiers

Next time you're floating down the Flint River, you'll notice some location markers. Officials say it will help if there's an emergency on the water.

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department has placed safety markers along a portion of the river. They'll be used to help you identify where you are, so first responders can find you faster.

"It helps me a lot to no end. To know that if my kids do go down the Flint that if they do get lost, they will be able to find a way out," said Tiara Mason, who goes to the river often.

Tiara Mason said she and her family go out on the Flint River often so to know there's now some form of help for her and others puts her at ease.

"There was nothing. There was nothing else out there on the river whatsoever," she said.

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department told WAAY 31 it's been in the works since last year. They spent hours on the water Sunday placing about a hundred markers along a 10-mile stretch of river.

"A lot of people don't know the river that comes down to the river. So now, if they do get lost, there's a sign every 500 feet," said Captain Zachary Taylor of the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department.

Captain Taylor said these markers are reflective, so once it's dark, people can still see where they are. He said he thinks this will cut their response time of getting to victims down to minutes at a time.

"Pretty exciting to see them go up now. It will help in the future," he said.

Captain Taylor says it's a good idea to never go on the water alone and Mason agrees.

"Being with somebody that knows the location that you're going to be in. That's the biggest thing," said Mason.

The markers start at the Oscar Patterson Bridge all the way to the Farmers Crossing below Mount Carmel. The fire department said it highly encourages people not to ever be on the water after dark.

Captain Taylor says he doesn't suggest kayaking on the Flint River, especially if you're not familiar with it. He suggests going to Brown Bear Canoe on Winchester Road where people will monitor you and the water isn't as choppy.