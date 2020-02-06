Flint River flooding closes Brownsboro Road in Madison County

Neighbors in Madison County are dealing with multiple road closures. Part of Brownsboro Road was closed Thursday afternoon due to flooding.

Before barricades were put up, drivers risked driving over the underwater road, but no one got hurt.

The National Weather Service said it took about 8 hours for the river to rise.

Neighbors said they hope people turn around and don't try to drive in these barricaded areas because they're afraid they're going to get hurt.

"Well so far all the rain has done flooded the river. I've seen one car go through this morning and make it across over here. I'm thinking they are some dumb folks," Matthew Weaver who lives nearby said.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency got footage of the area Thursday, so it will be better prepared the next time the area floods

The National Weather Service, a drone crew, Madison county commissioner Craig Hill and the Emergency Management Agency all came out here to take a look at the flooding. Jeff Birdwell, EMA director, said his team is planning to use the drone video they got today to help them the next time a flood is expected..

"Closing roads early, any homes that may be impacted, emergency routes...you've probably seen down here this road is closed. Emergency responders need to know that because if they need to get to the other side they need to take an alternate route," he said.

Birdwell told me he urges everyone to turn around if they come across a barricade.. Because it's hard for drivers to tell how deep the water is.

They drone pilot gathered video in other parts of Madison County as well.