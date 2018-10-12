Clear

Fleetwood Mac guitarist sues bandmates for kicking him out

Lindsey Buckingham was told to Lindsey Buckingham was told to "Go Your Own Way," but he says he isn't "Second Hand News." (CNN)

Lindsey Buckingham was told to "Go Your Own Way," but he says he isn't "Second Hand News."

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 9:02 AM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: CNN

Lindsey Buckingham was told to "Go Your Own Way," but he says he isn't "Second Hand News."

Buckingham is suing his former bandmates after he was kicked out of the band Fleetwood Mac.

Earlier this year, the guitarist-singer was told the band was going to tour without him. He said he is ready and willing to take the stage and that as a result should be paid his fair share of the profits.

Fleetwood Mac has had its share of bumpy moments over the decades.

Buckingham and long-time girlfriend Stevie Nicks ended their relationship in the late 1970s.

Around the same time, bassist John McVie and his wife keyboardist Christine McVie divorced.

Despite the break-ups, all four remained in the band with drummer Mick Fleetwood.

Shortly after that the group released its legendary album "Rumours," which has sold more than 40 million copies internationally.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events