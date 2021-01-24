Flat Rock man charged with First-Degree Sexual Abuse, giving alcohol to minor

A Flat Rock man is out of jail after he was indicted on two sex-related charges and giving alcohol to a minor.

A Jackson County grand jury indicted Christopher Lee Thomas Kilgore, 42, on January 14, 2021, and he was sub-sequentially arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on January 22.

The indictment stated that Kilgore is charged with First-Degree Sexual Abuse, First-Degree Sodomy and Selling or Giving Away Alcohol to a Person Under the Legal Drinking Age.

Documents noted the victim was unable to give consent "by reason of being incapacitated."

Kilgore was released from the Jackson County Jail on January 23 on a $35,300 bond. He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on February 1.