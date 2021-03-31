Flash flooding threat continues Wednesday, rivers climb to flood stage

Severe weather is unlikely the rest of Wednesday. Thunderstorms are possible but the severe threat the rest of Wednesday will be centered to our south and east into Georgia.

Flooding is by far the most urgent concern/hazard the rest of Wednesday and beyond. Both flash flooding and flooding(creeks, rivers) are occurring Wednesday morning or are imminent.

Lincoln, Marshall, Jackson, Madison and Morgan Counties are all reporting some form of flash flooding in the late morning Wednesday with several roads impacted.

Paint Rock River, Flint River, Big Nance Creek, Shoal Creek, Tennessee River at Florence all are under flood warnings. Some water ways are not in flood stage but expected to climb to minor or moderate flood stage in the next 24-hours.

Once we get past this morning's heavy rain a final line of showers will be possible this afternoon and into the early evening with the passage of the final cold front.

Behind this unseasonably strong cold front, brings the potential for a freeze, frost all 3 mornings: Thursday-Saturday.

Widespread HARD FREEZE appears likely Friday morning. This could be quite damaging to plants, bushes & trees that have already started the grow season. A lot of fruiting and berries have bloomed in the last few weeks: blueberries, apple, peaches, etc.. Make sure to take proper care of these sensitive plants that could be killed or damaged with several hours below freezing this week.