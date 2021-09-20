Flash flooding threat continues Monday, cold front arrives Tuesday evening

Rain continues to fall across North Alabama this morning. The most concentrated rainfall is along and just east of I-65, including here in Huntsville. We were tracking heavier downpours along I-65 a couple hours ago, but that has since weakened. None of the rain right now is heavy enough to cause flash flooding at the moment, but that may change as the day progresses. The Flash Flood Watch continues until 7 PM tonight for all of North Alabama. Given how much rain we have seen since Friday, the threshold for flash flooding is much lower. In other words, it won't take much more rain to cause additional flash flooding. A few thunderstorms will also be possible today, especially for areas west of I-65. Rain tapers off after sunset tonight.

The rain coverage is a touch less widespread Tuesday. However, the much anticipated cold front that brings us nice Fall weather later this week brings more showers and storms Tuesday evening through early Wednesday. The front should move just fast enough to limit our flooding potential, but some heavier downpours can't be ruled out. An additional one to two inches of rain are expected over the next three days with locally higher amounts over two inches possible.

Once the front moves through, Fall weather FINALLY moves in! Outside of a few stray showers early Wednesday, much cooler and drier begins to take over. We'll see an extended stretch of quiet and beautiful weather starting Thursday through early next week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows will be the coolest we have seen in months, bottoming out in the low 50s in the city. Outlying areas may fall into the 40s, especially by Friday morning!