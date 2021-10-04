Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Flash flooding risks as heavy rain returns Tuesday

After a mainly dry Monday, the bottom falls out Tuesday.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The next round of rain is on the way Tuesday and we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect starting tonight, lasting through Wednesday night.

You can expect periods of heavy rain and storms that continue off and on for most of the week. The flash flooding concern exists where the more persist heavy rain sets up shop. Through Thursday evening, 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. The highest rainfall totals will occur farther east.

Temperatures dip to the mid 60s tonight and highs the next few days only make it to the mid 70s thanks to the clouds and rain. Finally, by Friday, most of the rain will be out of here and we'll have a dry weekend to look forward to.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events