Flash flooding risks as heavy rain returns Tuesday

The next round of rain is on the way Tuesday and we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect starting tonight, lasting through Wednesday night.

You can expect periods of heavy rain and storms that continue off and on for most of the week. The flash flooding concern exists where the more persist heavy rain sets up shop. Through Thursday evening, 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. The highest rainfall totals will occur farther east.

Temperatures dip to the mid 60s tonight and highs the next few days only make it to the mid 70s thanks to the clouds and rain. Finally, by Friday, most of the rain will be out of here and we'll have a dry weekend to look forward to.