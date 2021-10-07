Clear
Flash flooding overnight leaves debris on Arab residents front lawn

Tidmore said he’s lived in Arab for quite a while and this is by far the worse he’s seen the impacts of rainfall.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 5:14 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

Flash flooding overnight significantly impacted areas of Arab.

“The water was over the driveway last night, it started at 9 o'clock and lasted way past 12,” said Sid Tidmore, an Arab homeowner.

Not much damage to homes, but some homeowners' front lawns are facing a different story after rain carried over debris onto their property.

“From back up that way they brought these big logs that you see here and on the other side you can see it stripped away the grass and everything you see on the other side of the creek,” said Tidmore.

His fence lifted from the ground. He said the fence is what keeps his cows in from getting out.

Tree stumps, also carried by the rain onto his driveway. He had to move some of the stumps just to get his wife’s car out of the driveway.

The rain also ripped up grass and pushed it back from a nearby creek.

“This morning I woke up having to move some stuff for my wife have to get out and go to work,” said Tidmore.

