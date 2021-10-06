Flash flooding and strong storms possible Wednesday

North Alabama is in a lull from the heavy rain and flash flooding this morning. Spotty showers remain possible for the next few hours, but the risk for heavy rain is low until later this morning. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage by lunchtime, however. Like yesterday, any storms will produce very heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding. The Flash Flood Watch continues until 1 AM Thursday morning. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is expected area-wide today with some areas possibly seeing near 3 inches of rain. On top of the continuing flooding concerns, we will have a potential for strong to marginally severe storms during the afternoon hours. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH and brief spin up tornadoes will be possible. Our entire coverage area is under a Level 1 Isolated risk for severe weather.

Regardless of the severe weather potential, flash flooding remains the primary concern. Data sources have been very consistent on keeping the heaviest rain east of I-65 today as opposed to west of I-65 like we saw yesterday. Heavy rain continues through midnight before coverage lessens to a few lingering showers heading towards sunrise Thursday. Scattered showers will be possible early Thursday, but we will start to begin drying out to wrap up the work week. Big Game Friday Night looks pretty good with temperatures in low to mid 70s around kickoff. The weekend also looks dry and warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.