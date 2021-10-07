Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flash flood threat ending but more storms possible later today

The weekend will be dry but warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 5:36 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

A much quieter picture across North Alabama this morning. The threat for flash flooding has ended but lingering issues will last through the morning especially in Marshall County. The latest radar estimates suggest a narrow corridor of 10+ inches of rain stretching from Union Grove to New Hope. Nearly 7 inches of rain was estimated near Arab. Meanwhile, just 15-20 miles away, western Madison County saw less than an inch of rain. Quite a stark contrast and a very localized flash flood event. While the main problems are in Marshall County this morning, give yourself some extra time on the roads no matter where you are. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around and don't drown! Do not try to drive through barricades.

Unfortunately, our forecast is not completely dry yet. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon. Thankfully, we are not expecting anything close to what we saw last night and coverage will be much more isolated. However, some ponding on roadways will be possible. The best rain chances today will be east of I-65 while the Shoals will stay mostly dry. Highs reach the upper 70s for most of us with perhaps a few spots near 80 in northwest Alabama.

We finally begin to dry out for Friday and the upcoming weekend. We'll see clearing skies throughout the day tomorrow as temperatures creep back up to the low 80s. Big Game Friday Night should be in good shape! The fields will definitely be a mess after this week's rain but there won't be any rain during the games. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures hover in the low 70s. The weekend looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are fairly low for the next seven days. Another system may bring spotty showers early next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events