Flash flood threat ending but more storms possible later today

A much quieter picture across North Alabama this morning. The threat for flash flooding has ended but lingering issues will last through the morning especially in Marshall County. The latest radar estimates suggest a narrow corridor of 10+ inches of rain stretching from Union Grove to New Hope. Nearly 7 inches of rain was estimated near Arab. Meanwhile, just 15-20 miles away, western Madison County saw less than an inch of rain. Quite a stark contrast and a very localized flash flood event. While the main problems are in Marshall County this morning, give yourself some extra time on the roads no matter where you are. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around and don't drown! Do not try to drive through barricades.

Unfortunately, our forecast is not completely dry yet. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon. Thankfully, we are not expecting anything close to what we saw last night and coverage will be much more isolated. However, some ponding on roadways will be possible. The best rain chances today will be east of I-65 while the Shoals will stay mostly dry. Highs reach the upper 70s for most of us with perhaps a few spots near 80 in northwest Alabama.

We finally begin to dry out for Friday and the upcoming weekend. We'll see clearing skies throughout the day tomorrow as temperatures creep back up to the low 80s. Big Game Friday Night should be in good shape! The fields will definitely be a mess after this week's rain but there won't be any rain during the games. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures hover in the low 70s. The weekend looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are fairly low for the next seven days. Another system may bring spotty showers early next week.