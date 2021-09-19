Clear
Flash flood risk continues into work week with more heavy rain on the way

Widespread heavy rain and showers to last throughout Sunday night and for the Monday morning commute.

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 3:37 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 4:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for all North Alabama counties until Monday at 7 pm.

An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Franklin, Lincoln, Jackson, Madison, Limestone, Marshall and Morgan Counties until 9:45

Widespread heavy rain and showers to last throughout Sunday night and for the Monday morning commute. Another round of persistent heavy showers and storms can lead to another 1" to 3" of rain, so anticipating flash flooding issues throughout the day for Monday. Driving with caution the next several days, and avoiding all flooded roadways is going to be the best way to stay safe commuting for the next several days.

A lull in activity comes Monday night and Tuesday morning should also remain dry. It doesn't last long with a cold front pushing into the area by Tuesday afternoon which will bring us one final round of showers.

Things look to dry out by Wednesday afternoon and our rain chances finally come to a hault for the next couple days with the presence of much cooler and drier air bringing us a beautiful start to the Fall season.

