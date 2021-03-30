Flash flood concerns followed by a drastic drop in temperatures

The heaviest rain will come ahead of and just along the cold front, but spotty showers will still be possible through the day Wednesday behind the front.

With the possibility of flooding back in the forecast, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of North Alabama through Wednesday evening. A total of 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain is expected on top of already saturated ground. There are still about half a dozen river flood warnings in effect, too.

Once the front passes, temperatures drop like a rock. After starting the day in the mid 60s Wednesday, temperatures should hit the 40s and 50s by the evening, eventually dropping to near freezing Thursday morning. Frost/freeze conditions are forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Fortunately, we’ll get a chance to dry out from all the rain and we’ll start warming heading into Easter Weekend. In the meantime, highs barely crack 50 degrees Thursday afternoon.